Patriots QB Mac Jones Believed To Have High Ankle Sprain

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport are reporting that Patriots QB Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain that could force him to miss some time.

Jones has an MRI scheduled for Monday to determine the severity of the injury and a potential timeline.

The Patriots are scheduled to play the Packers in Week 4 and would likely turn to Brian Hoyer if Jones is unable to suit up.

Jones, 24, took over as the starter for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt Junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Jones has appeared in three games for the Patriots and thrown for 465 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

We will have more news on Jones as it becomes available.