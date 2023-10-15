Patriots QB Mac Jones Entering Week 6 With Short Leash

According to Ian Rapoport, while Patriots QB Mac Jones is slated to start the Week 6 game against the Raiders, he will have a short leash if his struggles continue.

Rapoport says New England got a decent amount of reps in practice this week to both QBs Bailey Zappe and Will Grier. One or both of them could get the call if the Patriots bench Jones.

In addition, the Patriots promoted practice squad WR/QB Malik Cunningham to the roster, and there could be a package of plays installed for him, per Rapoport.

The Patriots have been blown out by a combined score of 72-3 in the past two weeks and the heat has ratcheted up considerably on Jones and Patriots HC Bill Belichick.

Jones, 25, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Jones has appeared in five games for the Patriots and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 1,131 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed 15 times for 60 yards.

We’ll have more on Jones and the Patriots quarterback situation as the news is available.