Patriots QB Mac Jones Ruled Out From Week 4

The New England Patriots announced that QB Mac Jones has been ruled out from Week 4 due to a high-ankle sprain.

New England is now set to start QB Brian Hoyer Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Patriots Friday injury report and #NEvsGB game statuses: https://t.co/qbJ1aPkGe5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 30, 2022

Earlier this week, Adam Schefter reported that Jones has been diagnosed with a “severe” high ankle sprain that “would cause many to have surgery.”

Schefter adds that Jones will likely miss multiple games with this injury and both the Patriots and Jones’ camp are discussing his options regarding the best way to proceed.

Jones, 24, took over as the starter for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt Junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Jones has appeared in three games for the Patriots and thrown for 465 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.