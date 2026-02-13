Patriots QBs Coach Ashton Grant Won’t Interview For Raiders OC Job

According to Adam Schefter, Patriots QBs coach Ashton Grant has decided against discussing the Raiders’ offensive coordinator job and will stay on New England’s coaching staff.

This would’ve been the first reported interest in Grant as an offensive coordinator. However, he will stay put in New England and continue coaching QB Drake Maye.

Grant, 30, joined the Browns back in 2020 as part of the Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship. He was later named offensive quality control coach in 2022.

Cleveland promoted Grant to offensive assistant/quarterbacks in 2023 and was hired by the Patriots as their quarterbacks coach in January of last year.