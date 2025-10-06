Patriots RB Antonio Gibson Out For Season With Torn ACL

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Patriots RB Antonio Gibson suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Sunday night’s win over the Bills.

Gibson was hurt returning a kickoff when he was hit in the knee and fumbled.

It was clear this was a fairly serious injury, as Gibson was emotional being taken off the fiend and to the locker room.

The Patriots will continue to lean on Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie Treyveon Henderson.

The Patriots will continue to lean on Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie Treyveon Henderson.

Gibson, 27, was a one-year starter at Memphis, where he played wide receiver, before being selected by Washington with the No. 66 pick in the 202 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year $4,932,636 rookie contract that includes a $1,147,373 signing bonus. Gibson made a base salary of $1.3 million in the final year of his deal.

The Patriots signed Gibson to a contract last year.

In 2025, Gibson appeared in five games for the Patriots and rushed for 106 yards on 25 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with two receptions for six yards and a touchdown.