Patriots RB James White Announces Retirement

Patriots RB James White announced on Thursday he is retiring from the NFL.

New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful. This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next. pic.twitter.com/8qd0FbA0tW — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 11, 2022

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as White suffered a serious subluxated hip injury last season. Reports indicated he was still moving with a limp and he had remained on the PUP list to start camp.

He had a strong career as a vital role player for the Patriots and was a key part of some of their Super Bowl-winning teams, most notable the 28-3 comeback over the Falcons where White scored the winning touchdown in overtime.

White, 30, is a former fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Patriots in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,617,088 rookie contract when he agreed to a three-year, $12 million extension with the Patriots back in 2017.

White made a base salary of $3 million in 2020 before agreeing on a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Patriots in 2021 that is fully guaranteed. He re-signed on a two-year deal this past offseason.

For his career, White appeared in 95 games over eight seasons for the Patriots. He rushed 319 times for 1,278 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and another 25 touchdowns.