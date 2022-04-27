Patriots Re-Sign DT Carl Davis

According to Field Yates, the Patriots have re-signed DT Carl Davis to a contract on Wednesday.

Davis, 30, was originally a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Ravens waived him back in 2018.

Davis was claimed by the Browns off waivers and finished out the year in Cleveland. He had a brief stint with the Colts before the Jaguars signed Davis to their roster in 2019. From there, the Patriots signed him to their active roster in 2020 and re-signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2021, Davis appeared in all 17 games and recorded 19 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.