Patriots Re-Sign K Tristan Vizcaino To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have brought back K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

New England’s practice squad now includes:

DB Brad Hawkins LB Cameron McGrone OL Bill Murray WR Tre Nixon DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr DL LaBryan Ray (Injured) TE Matt Sokol WR Lynn Bowden Jr TE Scotty Washington LB Jamie Collins QB Garrett Gilbert LB Calvin Munson G Hayden Howerton OT Hunter Thedford K Tristan Vizcaino

Vizcaino, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2018. He eventually signed on with the Bengals on a futures deal for the 2019 season. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason.

He later signed a futures contract with the Cowboys for 2020 but was cut loose in April. coming out of training camp. From there, Vizcaino had brief stints with the Bengals, Vikings, 49ers, and Bills before ultimately signing a two-year deal with the Chargers in March of 2021.

Los Angeles elected to waive him in October. He re-signed to the practice squad but was let go again in January. The Patriots signed him and he bounced on and off the team for a while, with a short stint with the Cardinals in that time as well.

In 2021, Vizcaino appeared in six games for the Chargers and converted 6 of 7 field-goal attempts (85.7 percent) to go along with 10 of 15 extra-point tries.