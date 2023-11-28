Patriots Re-Sign QB Will Grier To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots are re-signing QB Will Grier to the practice squad, per Adam Schefter.

This keeps him in the building and preserves the possibility that Grier could play for the Patriots at some point this season.

Grier, 28, was selected with the No. 100 overall pick in the third round by the Panthers out of West Virginia in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,299,281 deal that included a $779,281 signing bonus when Carolina waived him.

The Cowboys claimed Grier and he spent the rest of the season on their roster. Dallas waived Grier coming out of the preseason in 2022 and re-signed him to the practice squad before promoting him to the active roster later in the year.

The Cowboys released Grier as a part of final roster cuts in 2023.

From there, he caught on with the Bengals’ practice squad towards the end of August before joining the Patriots.

In 2019, Grier started two games and completed 28 of 52 pass attempts for 228 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions. He added seven rush attempts for 22 yards.