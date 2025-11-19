Patriots Re-Sign S John Saunders To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced they have re-signed S John Saunders to the practice squad.
Patriots sign S John Saunders Jr. to the practice squad: https://t.co/0PoCED4IsI pic.twitter.com/HmqPGdjlYM
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 19, 2025
New England’s practice squad now includes:
- CB Miles Battle
- WR John Jiles
- DB Kobee Minor
- DT David Olajiga (International)
- WR Jeremiah Webb
- G Andrew Rupcich
- G Brenden Jaimes
- LB Darius Harris (Injured)
- DT Jeremiah Pharms
- OT Sebastian Gutierrez
- RB Jashaun Corbin (Injured)
- DB Richie Grant
- TE Thomas Odukoya
- DT Leonard Taylor
- RB Rushawn Baker
- RB D’Ernest Johnson
- RB Jonathan Ward
- DT Fabien Lovett
- S John Saunders
Saunders, 24, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in May. He transferred to Ole Miss after spending three years at Miami of Ohio.
He was among Miami’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with their practice squad. The Patriots later signed him away to their active roster.
During his college career at Miami of Ohio and Ole Miss, Saunders appeared in 49 games and recorded 179 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 25 pass defenses, five fumble recoveries, and scored one defensive touchdown.
