Patriots Re-Signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez To PS

The New England Patriots announced they have re-signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad.

Patriots make changes to the practice squad: https://t.co/0xjUs6oS3d pic.twitter.com/Z21b0DxMvt — z – New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 8, 2026

In a corresponding move, the team released CB Miles Battle.

New England’s practice squad now includes:

WR John Jiles DT David Olajiga (International) WR Jeremiah Webb G Andrew Rupcich LB Darius Harris (Injured)

DB Richie Grant TE Thomas Odukoya (Injured) DT Leonard Taylor DT Fabien Lovett DB John Saunders RB Craig Reynolds (Injured) TE Mehki Butler LB Amari Gainer RB Elijah Mitchell WR Brandon Smith TE Marshall Lang G Brenden Jaimes DT Jeremiah Pharms OT Sebastian Gutierrez

Gutierrez, 27, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Minot State. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts as a rookie and caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad.

He bounced on and off Las Vegas’ practice squad in 2022 but was cut loose the following offseason. After brief stints on the Chiefs and Raiders, once again, the 49ers signed him in December 2023. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts the following preseason.

He bounced around on the 49ers, Colts and Browns’ practice squad, finishing the year in San Francisco. The 49ers re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2025 season.

However, San Francisco waived him before the start of camp and he was claimed by the Browns. He was cut coming out of the preseason and joined the Patriots’ practice squad.

In 2024, Gutierrez appeared in one game for the 49ers.