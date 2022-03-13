Patriots Re-Signing DB Devin McCourty To One-Year, $9M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are re-signing DB Devin McCourty to a one-year contract worth $9 million on Sunday.

McCourty, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2010. He played out the fourth year of his five-year, $47.5 million contract that includes $28.5 million guaranteed and made a base salary of and $9 million for the 2019 season.

McCourty later agreed to a two-year, $23 million contract that includes $17 million guaranteed in 2020. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, McCourty appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 60 tackles, three interceptions and 10 pass deflections.

