Patriots Re-Signing DB Justin Bethel To Three-Year, $6M Deal

Jim McBride reports that the Patriots are re-signing special teams standout Justin Bethel to a multi-year contract.

Mike Reiss reports that Bethel receives a three-year, $6 million contract from New England.

Bethel, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract before signing a four-year, $15.66 million contract that included $9 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2015.

Bethel was set to make base salaries of $4.5 million and $5 million over the final two years of the agreement when he agreed to a restructured contract that allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

Bethel had brief stints with the Falcons and Ravens before signing on with the Patriots in 2019.

In 2020, Bethel appeared in all 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 13 tackles and no interceptions.