Patriots Re-Signing DT Carl Davis To One-Year Deal

Andrew Callahan reports that the Patriots are re-signing DT Carl Davis to a one-year deal.

Davis, 31, was originally a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Ravens waived him back in 2018.

Davis was claimed by the Browns off waivers and finished out the year in Cleveland. He had a brief stint with the Colts before the Jaguars signed Davis to their roster in 2019.

From there, the Patriots signed him to their active roster in 2020 and re-signed him to a one-year deal the following offseason.

In 2022, Davis appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles and one sack.