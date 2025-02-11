Patriots Re-Signing DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. To Two-Year Deal

According to Mike Reiss, Patriots DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. is re-signing with the team on a two-year deal.

Reiss adds that the deal will include a $250,000 guarantee and a $100,000 signing bonus.

Pharms, 28, went undrafted out of Friends University in Wichita, Kansas before eventually being drafted by the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers in 2022.

His father, Jeremiah Pharms Sr., was a fifth-round selection by the Browns back in 2001 and went on to play two seasons in the Arena Football League.

In 2024, Pharms appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 33 tackles and two sacks in five starts.