Patriots Re-Signing K Nick Folk To Two-Year, $5M Deal

The New England Patriots have re-signed kicker Nick Folk to a two-year, $5 million extension that includes $2.19 million guaranteed, according to Tom Pelissero.

The deal maxes out at $5.6 million with incentives.

Folk, 37, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2007. He spent over two years in Dallas before he signed on with the Jets in 2010 as a free agent.

Folk was entering the final year of his four-year, $12 million contract that included $2.1 million guaranteed when the Jets released him. After a short stint with the Buccaneers, Folk joined the Patriots and was on and off of their roster.

The Patriots re-signed Folk but released him coming out of camp and re-signed him to the team’s practice squad. New England promoted him back in prior to Week 1 and he was named their starter.

Last year, New England re-signed him to a one-year, $1.625 million deal that included a $125,000 signing bonus.

In 2021, Folk appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and converted 36 of 39 field goal attempts and 42 of 47 extra point tries.