Patriots Re-Signing QB Cam Newton To One-Year Deal Worth Around $14M

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots are finalizing a one-year deal worth close to $14 million for QB Cam Newton.

Jim McBride first reported that the Patriots were re-signing Newton to a one-year contract.

There had been increasing buzz about Newton returning to the Patriots in recent days and it looks like New England felt it was best to step up and get a deal done now and well in advance of free agency.

Newton, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $118.47 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed and set to make base salaries of $16.2 million and $18.6 million over the final two years of the agreement when the Panthers cut him this offseason.

The Patriots later signed Newton to a one-year deal back in June. He was set to an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Newton appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,415 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed for 513 yards and 12 touchdowns.

