Patriots Re-Signing WR JaQuae Jackson For 2025 Season

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are re-signing WR JaQuae Jackson to a contract for the 2025 season on Wednesday.

Jackson was placed on injured reserve with an ankle/knee injury last August and he spent the year on the injured list.

Jackson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2024. He later signed a rookie contract with the Falcons, but lasted just a month in Atlanta before he was waived.

Jackson signed on with the Patriots a few days later.

Jackson began his college career at California (PA) before transferring to Rutgers in 2023.

In 2023, Jackson caught 22 passes for 361 yards receiving and a touchdown at Rutgers.