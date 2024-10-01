Patriots Release WR John Jiles From Practice Squad, Release WR Armon Watts From IR

The New England Patriots announced they released WR John Jiles from the practice squad. The team also waived veteran DT Armon Watts from injured reserve.

Patriots release John Jiles from the practice squad: https://t.co/DZuOP2c3gS pic.twitter.com/a9ci80mGQn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 1, 2024

New England’s practice squad now includes:

WR Matt Landers RB Terrell Jennings OL Liam Fornadel WR Jotham Russell (International) TE Mitchell Wilcox LB Joe Giles-Harris RB Kevin Harris DT Trysten Hill OL Bryan Hudson LB Ochaun Mathis T Caleb Jones DT Jaquelin Roy DB D.J. James DB Mark Perry OT Jalen McKenzie

Jiles, 24, transferred to West Florida after stops at Fort Scott Community College and Virginia Union. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

New York released him coming out of the preseason before his stint with the Patriots.

In 2023 at West Florida, Jiles appeared in 12 games and caught 66 passes for 1,255 yards and 16 touchdowns.