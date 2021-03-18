Patriots Release WR Marqise Lee & DT Beau Allen

According to Field Yates, the Patriots have released WR Marqise Lee and DT Beau Allen.

Both were free agent signings last year but neither contributed to the team in 2020. Lee opted out and Allen was injured the entire season.

Lee, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,174,016 contract before agreeing to a four-year, $38 million contract with $18 million guaranteed.

Unfortunately, Lee suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2018 and spent the season on injured reserve. Jacksonville placed him on the PUP list to start training camp before activating him in August.

However, Lee once again finished the year on injured reserve after a shoulder injury. The Jaguars released him and he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots, only to opt out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

In 2019, Lee appeared in six games for the Jaguars and caught three passes for 18 yards.

Allen, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Eagles in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $2,282,248 before agreeing to a three-year, $15 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2018.

Allen agreed to a $1 million pay cut in 2019 that voided his $5 million base salary for 2020. From there, he signed a two-year contract that carries a max value of $8 million with the Patriots. However, he spent his entire first season on injured reserve.

In 2019, Allen appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 10 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and 0.5 of a sack.