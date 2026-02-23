Patriots Released RB Antonio Gibson

The New England Patriots announced on Monday they have released veteran RB Antonio Gibson.

This does not come as a big surprise, as we had Gibson as a potential cut candidate in our Potential 2026 Cap Casualties piece. The move saves the Patriots $3.1 million in cap space.

Gibson is recovering from a torn ACL that ended his 2025 season and the Patriots seem likely to pursue other options in their backfield.

Gibson, 27, was a one-year starter at Memphis, where he played wide receiver, before being selected by Washington with the No. 66 pick in the 202 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year $4,932,636 rookie contract that includes a $1,147,373 signing bonus. Gibson made a base salary of $1.3 million in the final year of his deal.

The Patriots signed Gibson to a three-year, $12 million contract ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Gibson appeared in five games for the Patriots and rushed for 106 yards on 25 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with two receptions for six yards and a touchdown.