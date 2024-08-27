Patriots Releasing CB Shaun Wade

Doug Kyed reports that the Patriots are releasing former Ohio State and Ravens CB Shaun Wade as they trim down their roster on Tuesday.

Wade, 25, was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,797,564, including a signing bonus of $317,564.

Baltimore traded Wade to the Patriots in 2021 for a 2022 seventh-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick.

During his three-year college career, Wade recorded 91 total tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 18 pass defenses in 32 career games.

In 2023, Wade appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and made six starts, recording 23 tackles and one pass break up.