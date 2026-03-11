Patriots Releasing LB Anfernee Jennings

Adam Schefter reports that the Patriots are releasing veteran LB Anfernee Jennings on Wednesday.

Jennings was under contract through 2026 and was set to make a base salary of $3 million.

New England was looking for a trade partner for Jennings back at the deadline, yet this never materialized and he will now be an unrestricted free agent.

Jennings, 28, was drafted by the Patriots out of Alabama in the third round with the No. 87 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He finished a four-year rookie deal worth $4,331,089, including a $903,179 signing bonus, before signing a three-year extension with a base value of $12 million with New England.

In 2025, Jennings appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 26 tackles, two sacks, and one fumble recovery in three starts.