Patriots Releasing OL Nick Leverett

The Patriots are releasing veteran OL Nick Leverett today, per Adam Schefter.

New England is shorthanded on the offensive line but Leverett hasn’t exactly been part of the solution for them so far in 2024 either.

Leverett, 27, went undrafted out of Rice University in 2020 before signing on with the Buccaneers in 2020. He spent his rookie season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad and was released to make way for veteran G Earl Watford.

Tampa Bay brought him back on a futures contract in 2021 and he later signed two exclusive rights contracts with the Bucs. He joined the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason.

In 2024, Leverett has appeared in five games with one start for the Patriots.