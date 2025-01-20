Patriots Retaining ST Coordinator Jeremy Springer

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots are retaining ST coordinator Jeremy Springer.

Despite hiring Mike Vrabel as head coach with massive changes to the staff, New England is opting to retain Springer after a strong first season running the special teams.

Springer, 35, started his career with UTEP in 2011 as an assistant in football operations before moving to a graduate assistant from 2013-2014. He was hired by Texas A&M in 2015 as a special teams quality control coach where he remained until 2017 before he was hired by Arizona as their special teams coordinator.

Springer stayed with Arizona until 2020 and spent the 2021 season as Marshall’s special teams coordinator. He got his first NFL job in 2022 as the assistant special teams coach with the Rams and was hired as the Patriots special teams coordinator in 2024 under HC Jerod Mayo.