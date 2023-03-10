Patriots S Devin McCourty Announces Retirement From NFL

Patriots’ veteran S Devin McCourty announced on Friday that he is retiring from the NFL after 13 years in the league.

BREAKING NEWS!!! It’s not about the destination, it’s about the JOURNEY!! https://t.co/rv8hMaSi9P — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 10, 2023

McCourty, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2010. He played out the fourth year of his five-year, $47.5 million contract that includes $28.5 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $9 million for the 2019 season.

McCourty later agreed to a two-year, $23 million contract that includes $17 million guaranteed in 2020. He returned to New England on a one-year, $9 million contract last offseason and was set to be an unrestricted free agent.