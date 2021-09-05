Patriots Sign DL Daniel Ekuale To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New England Patriots announced Sunday that they have signed DL Daniel Ekuale to their practice squad.

Daniel Ekuale

Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:

  1. DE Tashawn Bower
  2. DB Myles Bryant
  3. C James Ferentz
  4. K Nick Folk
  5. QB Brian Hoyer
  6. TE Matt LaCosse
  7. DT Bill Murray
  8. WR Tre Nixon
  9. G Alex Redmond
  10. DB D’Angelo Ross
  11. G William Sherman
  12. WR Kristian Wilkerson
  13. QB Garrett Gilbert
  14. TE Ben Mason
  15. LB Jahlani Tavai
  16. DL Daniel Ekuale

Ekuale, 27, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. 

He re-signed to a futures deal with Cleveland the following offseason but was among their final roster cuts and quickly caught on with the Jaguars. 

Jacksonville promoted him to the active roster in September of last year before cutting him loose last week. 

In 2020, Ekuale appeared in nine games and recorded 13 tackles and one sack. 

