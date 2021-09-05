Patriots Sign DL Daniel Ekuale To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced Sunday that they have signed DL Daniel Ekuale to their practice squad.
Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:
- DE Tashawn Bower
- DB Myles Bryant
- C James Ferentz
- K Nick Folk
- QB Brian Hoyer
- TE Matt LaCosse
- DT Bill Murray
- WR Tre Nixon
- G Alex Redmond
- DB D’Angelo Ross
- G William Sherman
- WR Kristian Wilkerson
- QB Garrett Gilbert
- TE Ben Mason
- LB Jahlani Tavai
- DL Daniel Ekuale
Ekuale, 27, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.
He re-signed to a futures deal with Cleveland the following offseason but was among their final roster cuts and quickly caught on with the Jaguars.
Jacksonville promoted him to the active roster in September of last year before cutting him loose last week.
In 2020, Ekuale appeared in nine games and recorded 13 tackles and one sack.
