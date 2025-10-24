Patriots Sign DT Lawrence Guy To One-Day Contract To Retire With Team

According to Karen Guregian, the Patriots signed DT Lawrence Guy to a one-day contract to retire as a member of the team.

Guy, 35, is a former seventh-round pick of the Packers back in 2011. He bounced around with a few teams, including the Colts and Chargers after brief stints with the Packers before eventually catching on with the Ravens in 2014.

The Patriots signed Guy to a four-year, $13.4 million contract that included $4.9 million guaranteed back in 2017. He re-signed on another four-year deal in 2021 that was worth $11.5 million.

He signed on with the Bengals back in September of last year following a successful workout. Cincinnati cut him loose in November 2024.

For his career, Guy appeared in 181 games for the Colts, Chargers, Ravens, Patriots, and Bengals, recording 509 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, two forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, nine pass defenses, and one interception.