Patriots Sign Fourth-Round OL Jake Andrews

The New England Patriots have signed fourth-round OL Jake Andrews to his rookie contract, per Mike Reiss.

That leaves just three more draft picks for New England to sign to wrap up its 2023 class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 17 Christian Gonzalez CB 2 46 Keion White DE 3 76 Marte Mapu LB 4 107 Jake Andrews OL Signed 4 112 Chad Ryland K Signed 4 117 Sidy Sow G Signed 5 144 Atonio Mafi G Signed 6 187 Kayshon Boutte WR Signed 6 192 Bryce Baringer P Signed 6 210 Demario Douglas WR Signed 6 214 Ameer Speed CB Signed 7 245 Isaiah Bolden CB Signed

Andrews, 23, was a three-year starter at Troy, splitting his time between right guard and center. He was named first-team all-conference in 2022.

The Patriots selected him in the fourth round with the No. 107 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is projected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,648,343 that includes a signing bonus of $808,343.

During his five-year college career, Andrews appeared in 52 games and made 38 starts, including 23 at right guard and 15 at center.