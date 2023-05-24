Patriots Sign Fourth-Round OL Jake Andrews

The New England Patriots have signed fourth-round OL Jake Andrews to his rookie contract, per Mike Reiss.
That leaves just three more draft picks for New England to sign to wrap up its 2023 class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|17
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|2
|46
|Keion White
|DE
|3
|76
|Marte Mapu
|LB
|4
|107
|Jake Andrews
|OL
|Signed
|4
|112
|Chad Ryland
|K
|Signed
|4
|117
|Sidy Sow
|G
|Signed
|5
|144
|Atonio Mafi
|G
|Signed
|6
|187
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|Signed
|6
|192
|Bryce Baringer
|P
|Signed
|6
|210
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Signed
|6
|214
|Ameer Speed
|CB
|Signed
|7
|245
|Isaiah Bolden
|CB
|Signed
Andrews, 23, was a three-year starter at Troy, splitting his time between right guard and center. He was named first-team all-conference in 2022.
The Patriots selected him in the fourth round with the No. 107 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is projected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,648,343 that includes a signing bonus of $808,343.
During his five-year college career, Andrews appeared in 52 games and made 38 starts, including 23 at right guard and 15 at center.
