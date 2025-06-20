Patriots Sign Fourth-Round S Craig Woodson

The New England Patriots have signed fourth-round S Craig Woodson to a rookie contract.
This leaves New England with just one remaining unsigned pick from the 2025 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|4
|Will Campbell
|OT
|Signed
|2
|38
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|3
|69
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|Signed
|3
|95
|Jared Wilson
|C
|Signed
|4
|106
|Craig Woodson
|S
|Signed
|4
|137
|Joshua Farmer
|DT
|Signed
|5
|146
|Bradyn Swinson
|EDGE
|Signed
|6
|182
|Andres Borregales
|K
|Signed
|7
|220
|Marcus Bryant
|OT
|Signed
|7
|251
|Julian Ashby
|LS
|Signed
|7
|257
|Kobee Minor
|CB
|Signed
Woodson, 24, was a three-star recruit and the No. 126 safety in the 2019 recruiting class out of Grand Prairie, Texas. He committed to California, where he spent five seasons and earned Third-Team All-ACC in 2024.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Woodson as the No. 17 safety with a sixth-round grade.
The Patriots used the No. 106 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Woodson. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,264,465 contract with a $1,064,465 signing bonus.
In his collegiate career, Woodson appeared in 46 games and recorded 245 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, five interceptions and 21 passes defended.
