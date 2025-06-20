Patriots Sign Fourth-Round S Craig Woodson

The New England Patriots have signed fourth-round S Craig Woodson to a rookie contract.

This leaves New England with just one remaining unsigned pick from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 4 Will Campbell OT Signed 2 38 TreVeyon Henderson RB 3 69 Kyle Williams WR Signed 3 95 Jared Wilson C Signed 4 106 Craig Woodson S Signed 4 137 Joshua Farmer DT Signed 5 146 Bradyn Swinson EDGE Signed 6 182 Andres Borregales K Signed 7 220 Marcus Bryant OT Signed 7 251 Julian Ashby LS Signed 7 257 Kobee Minor CB Signed

Woodson, 24, was a three-star recruit and the No. 126 safety in the 2019 recruiting class out of Grand Prairie, Texas. He committed to California, where he spent five seasons and earned Third-Team All-ACC in 2024.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Woodson as the No. 17 safety with a sixth-round grade.

The Patriots used the No. 106 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Woodson. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,264,465 contract with a $1,064,465 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Woodson appeared in 46 games and recorded 245 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, five interceptions and 21 passes defended.