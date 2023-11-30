Patriots Sign K Matthew Wright To PS, Release WR Mathew Sexton

The New England Patriots officially signed K Matthew Wright to their practice squad on Thursday and released WR Mathew Sexton from the unit.

Here’s the Patriots’ updated practice squad:

DB Joshuah Bledsoe C James Ferentz LB Joe Giles-Harris RB Kevin Harris LB Calvin Munson C Kody Russey TE Matt Sokol T Andrew Stueber DE Jeremiah Pharms DB Breon Borders DB Azizi Hearn DT Trysten Hill DE William Bradley-King QB Malik Cunningham WR T.J. Luther QB Will Grier K Matthew Wright

Wright, 27, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp.

He signed a futures deal with the Lions and was eventually let go by the team before joining the Jaguars practice squad. Jacksonville eventually elevated him to the active roster last season.

From there, Wright played for the Chiefs, Steelers, Panthers and 49ers before catching on with the Falcons.

In 2022, Wright appeared in six total games for the Chiefs and Steelers, converting 15-18 field goals and all 15 of his extra-point tries.