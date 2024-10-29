Patriots Sign LB Ochaun Mathis To Active Roster, WR Braylon Sanders To PS

The Patriots announced on Tuesday that they have signed LB Ochaun Mathis to the active roster and WR Braylon Sanders to their practice squad.

Mathis, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Nebraska after spending four years at TCU.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,022,465 rookie deal that includes a $182,465 signing bonus.

Mathis was released by the Rams and caught on with the Patriots soon after, he has bounced between the active roster and practice squad so far this season.

During his college career, Mathis appeared in 50 games and made 36 starts, recording 185 tackles, 37.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, one forced fumble, and three pass defenses.

In 2024, Mathis has appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded one tackle.