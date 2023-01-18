Patriots Sign LB Olakunle Fatukasi To Futures Deal

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots signed LB Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures deal on Wednesday.

New England’s list of futures deals now includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Fatukasi, 23, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers back in May but was cut loose in December. He caught on with the Broncos’ practice squad after a couple of days but was released last week.

In 2022, Fatukasi appeared in 13 games and recorded four tackles.