Patriots Sign LB Olakunle Fatukasi To Futures Deal

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots signed LB Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures deal on Wednesday. 

Olakunle Fatukasi

New England’s list of futures deals now includes: 

  1. LB Terez Hall
  2. DB Brad Hawkins
  3. OL Hayden Howerton
  4. DB Quandre Mosely
  5. LB Calvin Munson
  6. WR Tre Nixon
  7. DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr
  8. DL LaBryan Ray
  9. TE Matt Sokol
  10. RB J.J. Taylor
  11. TE Scotty Washington
  12. DB Rodney Randle
  13. LB Olakunle Fatukasi

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Fatukasi, 23, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers back in May but was cut loose in December. He caught on with the Broncos’ practice squad after a couple of days but was released last week. 

In 2022, Fatukasi appeared in 13 games and recorded four tackles. 

