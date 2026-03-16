Patriots Sign LS Niko Lalos

The New England Patriots announced they have signed LS Niko Lalos.

The Patriots also officially announced the signing of LB K.J. Britt.

Lalos, 28, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Dartmouth following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of training camp and was re-signed to the practice squad.

He bounced on and off the practice squad a couple of times before being promoted for good late in the season. He was waived again coming out of the preseason in 2021 and spent the season on the practice squad.

New York brought Lalos back on a futures deal for the 2022 season but unfortunately ended up waiving him.

Lalos caught on with the Saints’ practice squad towards the end the 2022 season and remained there through November 2024 when he was released.

In 2020, Lalos appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded six total tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception and a pass deflection.