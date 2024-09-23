Patriots Sign OT Jalen McKenzie To PS

The Patriots announced the signing of OT Jalen McKenzie to their practice squad on Monday.

McKenzie, 25, went undrafted out of USC back in 2022 before catching on with the Seahawks practice squad.

Seattle opted to release him at the end of 2023 and he caught joined the Raiders practice squad soon after, before being released back in August of 2024.

He is yet to appear in an NFL game or record any statistics.