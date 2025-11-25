Patriots Sign OT Thayer Munford Off Browns PS Among Four Moves

The New England Patriots announced four roster moves on Tuesday, including signing OT Thayer Munford off the Browns’ practice squad.

Patriots make a series of roster moves: https://t.co/sBglYBkelL pic.twitter.com/3I9vF4Nuen — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 25, 2025

New England also placed CB Alex Austin on injured reserve, cut RB Jonathan Ward from the practice squad and signed G Bill Murray to take his spot.

Munford, 25, was a four-year starter at Ohio State and was a three-time All-Big 10 selection, including two first-team selections, and a first-team All-American in 2021.

The Raiders selected him with the No. 238 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,757,060 rookie contract that included a $97,060 signing bonus when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Patriots on the practice squad but was signed away by the Browns before being waived again and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2024, Munford appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and made four starts.