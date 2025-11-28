Patriots Sign RB Craig Reynolds To PS, Among Two Moves

The New England Patriots announced they signed RB Craig Reynolds to the practice squad and released RB Rushawn Baker in a corresponding move.

Patriots make changes to the practice squad: https://t.co/kctE2dhPDt pic.twitter.com/zpIPyOpelT — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 28, 2025

Reynolds, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Kutztown back in May of 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with Washington but was cut and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Reynolds later joined the Falcons in 2019 and returned to Atlanta on a futures contract after the season. The Falcons elected to cut him loose last offseason and caught on with of Jaguars’ practice squad in September of 2020.

After a short stint with the Jaguars, Reynolds signed with the Lions in 2021 and was with the team until being released this week.