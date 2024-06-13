Patriots Signing Second-Round WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Wrap Up Draft Class

Tony Camino
According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots are signing second-round WR Ja’Lynn Polk to a rookie contract. 

This wraps up their 2024 draft class: 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Drake Maye QB Signed
2 Ja’Lynn Polk WR Signed
3 Caedan Wallace OT Signed
4 Layden Robinson OG Signed
4 Javon Baker WR Signed
6 Marcellas Dial CB Signed
6 Joe Milton III QB Signed
7 Jaheim Bell TE Signed

 

Polk, 22, was a three-year starter at Washington and transferred from Texas Tech following his freshman season. 

The No. 37 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $9,694,744 contract that includes a $3,870,724 signing bonus and will carry a $1,762,681 cap figure for the 2024 season.

During his three-year college career, Polk appeared in 41 games and recorded 143 receptions for 2,231 yards (15.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns.

