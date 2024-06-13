Patriots Signing Second-Round WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Wrap Up Draft Class

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots are signing second-round WR Ja’Lynn Polk to a rookie contract.

This wraps up their 2024 draft class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Drake Maye QB Signed 2 Ja’Lynn Polk WR Signed 3 Caedan Wallace OT Signed 4 Layden Robinson OG Signed 4 Javon Baker WR Signed 6 Marcellas Dial CB Signed 6 Joe Milton III QB Signed 7 Jaheim Bell TE Signed

Polk, 22, was a three-year starter at Washington and transferred from Texas Tech following his freshman season.

The No. 37 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $9,694,744 contract that includes a $3,870,724 signing bonus and will carry a $1,762,681 cap figure for the 2024 season.

During his three-year college career, Polk appeared in 41 games and recorded 143 receptions for 2,231 yards (15.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns.