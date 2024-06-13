Patriots Signing Second-Round WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Wrap Up Draft Class

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots are signing second-round WR Ja’Lynn Polk to a rookie contract.
This wraps up their 2024 draft class:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Drake Maye
|QB
|Signed
|2
|Ja’Lynn Polk
|WR
|Signed
|3
|Caedan Wallace
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Layden Robinson
|OG
|Signed
|4
|Javon Baker
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Marcellas Dial
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|Signed
|7
|Jaheim Bell
|TE
|Signed
Polk, 22, was a three-year starter at Washington and transferred from Texas Tech following his freshman season.
The No. 37 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $9,694,744 contract that includes a $3,870,724 signing bonus and will carry a $1,762,681 cap figure for the 2024 season.
During his three-year college career, Polk appeared in 41 games and recorded 143 receptions for 2,231 yards (15.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns.
