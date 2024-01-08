Patriots Sign Seven To Futures Deals Including RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

The New England Patriots officially signed seven players to futures contracts for the 2024 season on Monday.

The full list includes:

DE William Bradley-King LB Joe Giles-Harris DB Azizi Hearn DT Tysten Hill WR T.J. Luther OT Andrew Stueber RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Vaughn, 26, was a two-year starter at Illinois before transferring to Vanderbilt as a junior. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 76 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Vaughn was in the final year of a four-year, $4,755,996 rookie contract that included a $1,018,907 signing bonus when the Buccaneers waived him last month. He signed on with the Patriots soon after.

In 2023, Vaughn appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 42 yards on 24 carries to go along with two receptions for two yards.