Patriots Sign Two Players

On Tuesday, the Patriots announced the signing of linebackers Kobe Jones and Christian McCarroll.

Jones, 26, went undrafted out of Mississippi State back in 2021 before catching on with the Falcons.

He then signed on to the Dolphins practice squad after being cut by Atlanta but was waived once again.

Jones had a brief stint on the Titans practice squad after signing a futures deal with the team. He was then waived and signed to the Packers practice squad, joining the active roster for a game in Week 8.

Jones signed a futures deal with Carolina and appeared in his most recent NFL game for the team before signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL back in May.

In 2022, Jones appeared in one game for the Panthers and one game for the Packers but did not record any statistics.