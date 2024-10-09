Patriots Sign WR John Jiles To PS

Per the wire, the Patriots have signed WR John Jiles to their practice squad on Wednesday.

The following is an updated look at the Pats’ practice squad:

RB Terrell Jennings

OL Liam Fornadel

WR Jotham Russell (International)

TE Mitchell Wilcox

LB Joe Giles-Harris

RB Kevin Harris

DT Trysten Hill

OL Bryan Hudson

LB Ochaun Mathis

T Caleb Jones

DB D.J. James

DB Mark Perry

OT Jalen McKenzie

TE Jack Westover

C Sincere Haynesworth

WR John Jiles

Jiles, 24, transferred to West Florida after stops at Fort Scott Community College and Virginia Union. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

New York released him coming out of the preseason before his stint with the Patriots.

In 2023 at West Florida, Jiles appeared in 12 games and caught 66 passes for 1,255 yards and 16 touchdowns.