Patriots Sign WR John Jiles To PS

Per the wire, the Patriots have signed WR John Jiles to their practice squad on Wednesday.
The following is an updated look at the Pats’ practice squad:
- RB Terrell Jennings
- OL Liam Fornadel
- WR Jotham Russell (International)
- TE Mitchell Wilcox
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- RB Kevin Harris
- DT Trysten Hill
- OL Bryan Hudson
- LB Ochaun Mathis
- T Caleb Jones
- DB D.J. James
- DB Mark Perry
- OT Jalen McKenzie
- TE Jack Westover
- C Sincere Haynesworth
- WR John Jiles
Jiles, 24, transferred to West Florida after stops at Fort Scott Community College and Virginia Union. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.
New York released him coming out of the preseason before his stint with the Patriots.
In 2023 at West Florida, Jiles appeared in 12 games and caught 66 passes for 1,255 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!