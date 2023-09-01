Patriots Sign WR T.J. Luther To PS, Cut WR Thyrick Pitts

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots are signing WR T.J. Luther to their practice squad on Friday.
Doug Kyed also reports New England is releasing WR Thyrick Pitts from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
New England’s practice squad now includes:
- DB Joshuah Bledsoe
- TE Pharaoh Brown
- QB Malik Cunningham
- C James Ferentz
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- RB Kevin Harris
- WR Ty Montgomery
- LB Calvin Munson
- DE Ronnie Perkins
- C Kody Russey
- TE Matt Sokol
- T Andrew Stueber
- P Corliss Waitman
- QB Bailey Zappe
- WR T.J. Luther
Luther, 23, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Gardner Webb. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million undrafted contract but was among New York’s final roster cuts.
During his college career, Luther recorded 119 receptions for 2,030 yards, and 19 touchdowns.
