Patriots Sign WR T.J. Luther To PS, Cut WR Thyrick Pitts

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots are signing WR T.J. Luther to their practice squad on Friday. 

Patriots Helmet

Doug Kyed also reports New England is releasing WR Thyrick Pitts from the practice squad in a corresponding move. 

New England’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DB Joshuah Bledsoe
  2. TE Pharaoh Brown
  3. QB Malik Cunningham
  4. C James Ferentz
  5. LB Joe Giles-Harris
  6. RB Kevin Harris
  7. WR Ty Montgomery
  8. LB Calvin Munson
  9. DE Ronnie Perkins
  10. C Kody Russey
  11. TE Matt Sokol
  12. T Andrew Stueber
  13. P Corliss Waitman
  14. QB Bailey Zappe
  15. WR T.J. Luther

Luther, 23, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Gardner Webb. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million undrafted contract but was among New York’s final roster cuts. 

During his college career, Luther recorded 119 receptions for 2,030 yards, and 19 touchdowns. 

