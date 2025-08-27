Patriots Signed 16 To Practice Squad Including OLB Bradyn Swinson

The New England Patriots announced they have signed 16 players to the practice squad.

New England’s practice squad now includes:

CB Miles Battle G Mehki Butler G Jack Conley CB Brandon Crossley TE C.J. Dippre RB Terrell Jennings WR John Jiles DE Truman Jones C Alec Lindstrom DB Kobee Minor DT David Olajiga LB Cam Riley DT Jahvaree Ritzie TE Gee Scott Jr LB Bradyn Swinson WR Jeremiah Webb

Swinson, 23, started his career at Oregon before transferring to LSU, becoming a starter in his final season. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was in the first year of a four-year, $4,640,796 rookie contract that included a $440,796 signing bonus. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason.

During his five-year college career, Swinson recorded 128 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and 11 pass deflections in 55 career games.