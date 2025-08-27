Patriots Signed 16 To Practice Squad Including OLB Bradyn Swinson

The New England Patriots announced they have signed 16 players to the practice squad.
New England’s practice squad now includes:
- CB Miles Battle
- G Mehki Butler
- G Jack Conley
- CB Brandon Crossley
- TE C.J. Dippre
- RB Terrell Jennings
- WR John Jiles
- DE Truman Jones
- C Alec Lindstrom
- DB Kobee Minor
- DT David Olajiga
- LB Cam Riley
- DT Jahvaree Ritzie
- TE Gee Scott Jr
- LB Bradyn Swinson
- WR Jeremiah Webb
Swinson, 23, started his career at Oregon before transferring to LSU, becoming a starter in his final season. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024.
The Patriots selected him with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was in the first year of a four-year, $4,640,796 rookie contract that included a $440,796 signing bonus. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason.
During his five-year college career, Swinson recorded 128 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and 11 pass deflections in 55 career games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!