Patriots Signed Bill Belichick To Contract Extension This Past Offseason

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots and HC Bill Belichick quietly agreed to a lucrative, multi-year contract extension this past offseason.

This tidbit from Rapoport comes as the Patriots are in the midst of their worst start to a season since Belichick’s first year in charge of the team.

That combined with New England’s postseason victory drought since the departure of Tom Brady has led to a lot of speculation about Belichick’s job security, much of it from local New England reporters as well.

Rapoport doesn’t say whether Belichick’s job is going to be safe at the end of the season, though he seemed to think it would be. He did say he was doubtful owner Robert Kraft would consider any kind of midseason change.

Coaching contracts are often guaranteed, so that along with Kraft’s willingness to sign off on a new deal for Belichick do at least provide a little bit of a surprise twist when it comes to the speculation about the legendary coach’s future in New England.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 456-299 over 29 seasons (.656 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP coach of the year award.

We’ll have more on Belichick as the news is available.