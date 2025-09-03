Patriots Signed LB Darius Harris To PS

The New England Patriots announced on Wednesday that they have signed LB Darius Harris to their practice squad.

Harris, 29, signed a three-year rookie contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State following the 2019 NFL draft.

Harris spent time on and off the team’s active roster before becoming an unrestricted free agent. He signed a futures deal with the team but was among their final roster cuts and caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad.

Harris never appeared for the Raiders after four years with Kansas City, eventually landing in Dallas for the 2024 season before being among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Harris appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded one tackle.