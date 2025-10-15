Patriots Signed S Richie Grant To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced they have signed S Richie Grant to the practice squad.
Patriots sign S Richie Grant to the practice squad: https://t.co/u0bmK2a07u pic.twitter.com/EeRDIzf6Qa
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 15, 2025
New England’s practice squad now includes:
- CB Miles Battle
- TE C.J. Dippre
- RB Terrell Jennings
- WR John Jiles
- DE Truman Jones
- DB Kobee Minor
- DT David Olajiga (International)
- LB Bradyn Swinson
- WR Jeremiah Webb
- G Andrew Rupcich
- G Brenden Jaimes
- LB Darius Harris
- DT Jeremiah Pharms
- OT Sebastian Gutierrez
- RB Jashaun Corbin
- TE Marshall Lang
- S Richie Grant
Grant, 27, was a second-round pick by the Falcons out of Central Florida in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $8.27 million rookie deal through 2024 with a base salary of $3.116 million last year.
After being let go by the Falcons, Grant caught on with the 49ers this offseason but was among their final roster cuts.
In 2024, Grant appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and made one start, recording 14 total tackles and two passes defended.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!