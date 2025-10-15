Patriots Signed S Richie Grant To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The New England Patriots announced they have signed S Richie Grant to the practice squad. 

New England’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. CB Miles Battle
  2. TE C.J. Dippre
  3. RB Terrell Jennings
  4. WR John Jiles
  5. DE Truman Jones
  6. DB Kobee Minor
  7. DT David Olajiga (International)
  8. LB Bradyn Swinson
  9. WR Jeremiah Webb
  10. G Andrew Rupcich
  11. G Brenden Jaimes
  12. LB Darius Harris
  13. DT Jeremiah Pharms
  14. OT Sebastian Gutierrez
  15. RB Jashaun Corbin
  16. TE Marshall Lang
  17. S Richie Grant

Grant, 27, was a second-round pick by the Falcons out of Central Florida in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $8.27 million rookie deal through 2024 with a base salary of $3.116 million last year.

After being let go by the Falcons, Grant caught on with the 49ers this offseason but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Grant appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and made one start, recording 14 total tackles and two passes defended.

