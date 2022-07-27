Patriots Signing DT Davon Godchaux To Two-Year, $20.8M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Patriots are signing DT Davon Godchaux to a two-year, $20.8 million extension that includes $17.85 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Godchaux, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

The Patriots signed Godchaux to a two-year deal worth up to $16 million last year.

In 2021, Davon Godchaux appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 65 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.