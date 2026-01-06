Patriots Signing DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Mike Reiss reports the Patriots are signing DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Patriots are releasing CB Brandon Crossley from the practice squad.

Pharms, 29, went undrafted out of Friends University in Wichita, Kansas before eventually being drafted by the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers in 2022.

He signed with the Patriots in July 2022 and re-signed to the practice squad after being among the final roster cuts.

Pharms spent the 2023 season on the practice squad and was on the active roster 2024 before being waived after camp in 2025. He re-signed the practice squad and was waived again following the regular season.

In 2025, Pharms appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles and one tackle for loss.