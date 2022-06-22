Patriots Signing First-Round OL Cole Strange 

The New England Patriots are signing first-round OL Cole Strange to a four-year contract, according to Adam Caplan.

That will leave just two more members of the 2022 draft class for the Patriots to sign to wrap up the class.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Cole Strange OG Signed 2 Tyquan Thornton WR 3 Marcus Jones CB Signed 4 Jack Jones DB Signed 4 Pierre Strong Jr. RB Signed 4 Bailey Zappe QB 6 Kevin Harris RB Signed 6 Sam Roberts DE Signed 6 Chasen Hines OG Signed 7 Andrew Stueber OG Signed

Strange, 23, was a five-year starter at Chattanooga. He was a First Team All-American and First Team All-Southern Conference. The Patriots used the No. 29 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $12,255,978 contract that includes a $6,093,438. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his college career at Chattanooga, Strange appeared in 49 games and made 44 starts at left guard, left tackle and center.