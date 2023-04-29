Patriots Signing Former Louisville QB Malik Cunningham

Tom Pelissero reports that the Patriots are signing former Louisville QB Malik Cunningham as an undrafted free agent.

Cunningham, 24, is from Mobile, Alabama, and performed in front of New England at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

During his college career at Louisville, Cunningham played five seasons and threw for 9,660 yards to go with 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

We will have more on the Patriots and their undrafted free agent signings as they become available.